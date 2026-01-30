Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Deepen Cooperation Ahead 2026 Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has received a highpowered delegation from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah at the Hajj House in Abuja. The visit of the delegation marks a major step in early preparations for the 2026 pilgrimage.

The Saudi team, led by Prof. Dr. Ghassan Al-Nuaimi, visited Nigeria ahead of the first official trip of the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, signalling growing bilateral engagement with the Hajj administration. Speaking during the meeting, NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, welcomed the delegation and emphasised the need for deeper cooperation between both countries.

He expressed concern over Nigeria’s exhausted Hajj slot and formally appealed for an additional quota to accommodate the increasing number of intending pilgrims. NAHCON Commissioner for Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, provided a detailed briefing on Nigeria’s preparedness, including early engagement with airlines, accommodation arrangements in Makkah and Madinah, and the enforcement of pre-arrival data submissions.

He noted that no pilgrim will be allowed to travel without fulfilling all documentation requirements at least 72 hours before departure, in line with Saudi regulations. Discussions also touched on operational bottlenecks such as limited Hajj slots, accommodation constraints, airline clearance issues, and visa delays affecting Umrah tour operators.

NAHCON appealed for Saudi intervention on visa processing, accommodation space allocation, and airline approvals. In response, the Saudi delegation stressed strict adherence to global Hajj timelines and warned that deadline extensions may not be possible moving forward. They also outlined new health and safety standards, including upgraded medical compliance requirements for pilgrims.

To curb overstay concerns, NAHCON disclosed plans to introduce biometric verification and a centralised tracking system for Nigerian pilgrims during the 2026 Hajj. During the session, the Rector of the Hajj Institute of Nigeria, Prof. Maitulare, sought formal recognition of the Institute from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

He proposed that the Institute serve as a training hub for Hajj managers and a platform for disseminating updated Hajj policies. NAHCON also proposed structured staff training in the Saudi Hajj and Umrah sector to boost operational capacity. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to improving the Hajj experience.

The Saudi delegation pledged ongoing technical support and engagement through diplomatic channels to resolve pending issues and ensure a smooth, safe, and efficient 2026 pilgrimage season. The meeting reflects the NAHCON leadership’s push under Prof. Usman to strengthen international cooperation and introduce modern reforms in the management of Hajj operations for Nigerian pilgrims.