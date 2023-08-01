Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Account For 840,000bpd OPEC’s Oil Production Decline In July 2023 – Report

…OPEC records the worst oil production decline since September 2021.

Nigeria and Saudi Arabia had the biggest crude oil production fall in July among members countries of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), current Reuter Survey has shown.

Reuters stated in its report seen by New Telegraph on Tuesday that OPEC’s oil supply for July declined by 840,000 barrels per day (bpd) as the oil cartel pumped 27.34 million (bpd) in July 2023, as against 28.18 mbpd in June 2023.

This July production is, however, the lowest for OPEC since September 2021.

The report stated that in July 2023, OPEC oil supply declined after Saudi Arabia made an additional voluntary cut as part of the OPEC and allies’ (OPEC+) latest agreement to support the market.

The crude production outage recorded in July affected the general crude production rate for Nigeria.

On July 15, the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Limited suspended loadings of Nigeria’s Forcados crude oil due to a suspected leak at the export terminal.

SPDC, according to the report, confirmed that 200,000 barrels per day of crude oil exports were halted as a result of this incident.

Also on July 12, some workers observed a sheen near the single buoy mooring facility, prompting the suspension of activities in order to conduct investigations.

Oil sheen refers to a film with shiny rainbow colour that appears on the surface of the water due to oil or gasoline spilt.

The Survey also showed that there were increases in Iraq and Angola.