Nigeria-saudi Agreement: Strengthening Nigeria’s Economic Horizon

President Bola Tinubu’s preference for market driven economy has been consistent, and since assumption of office has steered the Nigerian economy towards greater strides with focus on attracting foreign direct investment into the economy. The recent Saudi-Africa Summit was an apt platform to push for collaboration and cooperation in various sectors beneficial to the Nigerian economy.

Saudi Arabia like Nigeria is a member of OPEC, and both have valuable natural resource reserves in petroleum and natural gas. They have also had long years of relationship in various fields. Thus, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in the oil and gas sector was a major step in strengthening the relationship between the two countries. President Tinubu used the forum to underscore Nigeria’s commitment to a free economy and protection of investments as the country strives to attract more Foreign Direct Investments.

Tinubu told the Saudi business community that it was important for the two countries to have a business council to drive investment in key economic sectors agreed in the deal. The President said that both countries have been interacting as members of the UN, OPEC, the International Energy Forum, G77, Islamic Development Bank, and Digital Cooperation Organisation among others. In response to the assurances, the Saudi investors pledged to provide funding to revamp Nigeria’s refineries and substantially support the Central Bank of Nigeria in its ongoing reforms of the foreign exchange regime.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr. Muhammad Idris said the Saudi Government would make available a substantial deposit of foreign exchange to boost Nigeria’s forex liquidity. Similarly, Saudi Crown Prince, Salman, further said Saudi Arabia would invest in Agriculture and Renewable Energy to help Nigeria attain food and energy security. The Crown Prince said that the investment in Nigeria`s refinery would be led by Saudi Aramco, and the intervention would be completed within two to three years.

In the end, the two leaders vowed to work together over the next six months to develop a comprehensive roadmap and blueprint to deliver on the deal. At the summit, Tinubu said that all impediments to doing business in Nigeria would be removed. Saudi Arabia’s Trade and Investment Minister, Khalid El-Falih, assured that the business community would respond with new investments across several sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Also, Saudi Commerce Minister, Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, said they would contribute to the soft infrastructural reforms needed to unlock game-changing foreign direct investment in Nigeria. At the Investor Roundtable, proposals were made for tangible collaboration by Chief Executive Officers from several Saudi conglomerates specialising in construction, finance, energy, healthcare, agriculture, mining, aviation, telecommunication, creative arts, and hospitality. Tinubu assured them that Nigeria was determined to be their partners.

President Tinubu also advanced negotiations for a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure finance facility from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to fund a multi-sectoral portfolio of infrastructure projects. After the discussions with the Vice-President (Country Programmes) of the IDB, Dr Mansur Muhtar, the bank said “we are ready to work with you. We are ready to support big investments in Nigeria. We agree that if Nigeria succeeds, Africa succeeds. And the world needs Africa to succeed.” The IDB further announced the provision of 50 billion Dollars of new investments for the African continent from the Arab Coordination Group (ACG).

Faith Nwadishi, the executive director of the Center for Transparency Advocacy in Abuja, welcomes the Saudi deal. The Founder of Enermics, a Lagos based oil and gas consulting firm, Emmanuel Afimia, said the administration “is showing a reasonable level of political will to make things happen.” Tinubu’s Saudi trip has therefore been a huge success and has set the stage for bigger engagements for the benefit of both countries.

When the Nigeria-Saudi Business Council is inaugurated, the expectation is that it will unlock the funding of several sectors of the Nigerian economy, facilitate access to modern technologies, and growth of telecommunications, energy, oil, gas and agriculture sectors. Experts believe that Nigeria will attract multi-billion-dollar “immediate” investment flows from the Saudi Kingdom.

It is thus, safe to say that Tinubu has so far shown the strength of character and experience in engaging genuine investors across the globe to revive the Nigerian economy. The deal with the Saudis is indeed a huge step in addressing the country’s economic challenges.