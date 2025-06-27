Nigeria, S’Arabia Customs Sign Cooperation Agreement In Brussel

In a major diplomatic stride in alignment with Customs-to-Customs cooperation, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a bilateral agreement on cooperation and nutual assistance in Customs Matters.

The agreement was signed by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, Governor of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The event took place during the ongoing 145th/146th Sessions of the Customs Co-operation Council at the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Headquarters in Brussels.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will support each other through joint efforts in investigations, data exchange, and the implementation of prohibitions and restrictions based on their respective laws.

The agreement is of indefinite duration, with provisions for mutual amendment and termination by written notice through diplomatic channels.

Adeniyi described the development as a major leap in Nigeria’s strategic customs diplomacy and a reaffirmation of the Service’s commitment to building cross-border alliances for secure and efficient trade.

He explained: “This agreement provides a strong platform for operational synergy in tackling customs offences, sharing intelligence, and ensuring fair and accurate application of customs laws.

“It aligns with our broader efforts to modernise Customs, promote transparency, and deepen Nigeria’s integration into the global trade ecosystem.”

The agreement establishes a formal framework for mutual administrative assistance between the two nations in customs enforcement, classification, valuation, revenue protection and coordinated border management. It draws from internationally recognised instruments, particularly the WCO Recommendation on Mutual Administrative Assistance (1953), and other relevant conventions to which both countries are signatories.

Adeniyi added: “The service sees this partnership not just as a tool for enforcement, but as a mechanism to drive innovation and trust in customs administration. Nigeria is proud to join hands with Saudi Arabia in advancing a future where customs operations are smarter, faster, and more cooperative.

Also, Governor Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi expressed satisfaction with the bilateral engagement, describing the agreement as a reflection of shared priorities in trade facilitation and customs efficiency.

He said: “Saudi Arabia welcomes this partnership with Nigeria. Our customs administrations face similar challenges, and through this agreement, we aim to share knowledge, strengthen enforcement, and safeguard our economies from illicit trade.”