Share

The Nigerian Government, on Friday, hailed the people of Senegal for their unwavering resilience, unity, and commitment to democratic ideals as the West African nation celebrates its 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a heartfelt statement issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the Federal Government praised the deep-rooted relationship between Nigeria and Senegal, describing it as a shining example of solidarity in the region.

The Minister’s message underscored Nigeria’s readiness to bolster cooperation with its sister nation for the advancement of peace and prosperity across West Africa.

The statement reads, “The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, extends warm congratulations and best wishes to the Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal, Mrs. Yassine Fall, on the occasion of their country’s Independence Day Anniversary.

“As Senegal marks another year of sovereignty and progress, Nigeria celebrates with you and commends the enduring spirit of resilience, unity, and democratic values that define the Senegalese people.

READ ALSO:

The longstanding bilateral relations between our two nations, rooted in shared history, cultural ties, and mutual cooperation, continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship and solidarity within the West African sub-region and across the African continent.”

Tuggar highlighted Nigeria’s dedication to expanding collaboration with Senegal in critical areas such as trade, security, education, and regional integration, under the frameworks of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU).

He also lauded Senegal’s pivotal role in fostering peace, security, and development on the continent.

“Nigeria remains committed to deepening collaboration with Senegal in areas of mutual interest… We applaud Senegal’s contributions to peace, security, and development in Africa and look forward to even greater achievements in the years ahead,” the statement added.

The minister concluded with a reaffirmation of Nigeria’s “unwavering solidarity” and a promise to nurture stronger ties with Senegal for the collective benefit of both nations’ citizens.

Senegal’s Independence Day, celebrated annually on April 4, marks the country’s liberation from colonial rule in 1960, a milestone that continues to inspire pride and unity among its people. Nigeria’s goodwill message comes as both countries navigate shared challenges and opportunities in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

