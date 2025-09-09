Nigeria, S’Africa Share Spoils In 1-1 World Cup Qualifier Draw

Nigeria and South Africa settled for a 1-1 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A qualifier at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, leaving the Super Eagles’ hopes of qualification hanging by a thread.

The high-stakes encounter, billed as a potential decider for both nations, saw an own goal from Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong put the hosts ahead in the 25th minute. South Africa pressed for more but Nigeria responded just before halftime, with Calvin Bassey heading home controversially after the ball appeared to come off his hand, levelling the score 1-1 at the break.

In the second half, coach Eric Chelle introduced Tolu Arokodare and Bruno Onyemaechi for Cyril Dessers and Ekong.

READ ALSO:

Arokodare came close with a chance early on, while South Africa’s Mokoena nearly stunned Stanley Nwabali with a long-range effort. Despite late pressure from Nigeria, neither side could find the winner.

The result leaves South Africa firmly in control of Group A with 17 points and on the verge of securing qualification if Benin fail to beat Lesotho later today.

Nigeria remain third with 11 points from eight games, facing the real prospect of missing a second consecutive FIFA World Cup.