Nigeria, S’Africa Forge Closer Economic Ties At Landmark Roundtable

In a major step toward strengthening bilateral economic relations, MTN Nigeria on Thursday, October 23, 2025, hosted the Nigeria–South Africa Economic Diplomacy Roundtable, bringing together senior government officials and business leaders from both nations to explore new pathways for collaboration.

The high-level event, held at the MTN Rooftop in Lagos, was themed “Africa’s Twin Engines: How Nigeria–South Africa Relations Can Position Africa as a Global Middle Power.” It was convened by South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) with the support of the Lagos State Government.

Discussions at the roundtable focused on deepening trade and investment ties, promoting regional integration, and driving sustainable growth through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In his keynote address, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, described Lagos as a critical hub for African collaboration.

He stated: “Lagos remains Africa’s commercial nerve centre where trade, talent, and technology intersect. Strengthening South Africa–Nigeria cooperation is not only strategic for both economies; it is essential for the continent’s collective progress.”

Deputy Minister of DIRCO, Thandi Moraka, emphasized the enduring and evolving partnership between both nations, saying: “Nigeria and South Africa share not just a history of solidarity but a future of shared responsibility. As Africa’s twin engines of growth, our task is to move beyond rhetoric and drive practical collaboration and policies that align, systems that connect, and opportunities that empower our people. The AfCFTA gives us the platform; our partnership must give it life.”

In his welcome address, MTN Nigeria CEO, Dr. Karl Toriola, highlighted the company’s commitment to turning dialogue into tangible outcomes.

“We meet for a simple purpose, to turn intent into execution. When South Africa and Nigeria act together, we can transform shared potential into measurable progress for our people and our continent. MTN will continue to provide the digital infrastructure, platforms, and partnerships needed to make this collaboration real,” he said.

The roundtable produced several concrete outcomes, including plans to launch a Nigeria–South Africa standards and e-certification pilot under AfCFTA, establish a cross-border SME payments corridor using digital payment rails, and introduce a talent mobility framework for the mutual recognition of scarce digital skills.

The event reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to fostering partnerships that drive trade, innovation, and sustainable development across Africa, positioning Nigeria and South Africa as key drivers of the continent’s economic transformation.