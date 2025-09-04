Nigeria-S’Africa Clash: FIFA, CAF Approve Free State Stadium

Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein has received official approval from FIFA and CAF to host South Africa’s upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria, following concerns over the pitch’s condition.

The stadium, also referred to as Toyota Stadium, was cleared after a fresh on-site inspection confirmed that the earlier reported issues had been satisfactorily addressed.

FIFA and CAF announced that both the Friday match against Lesotho and the Tuesday showdown with Nigeria would proceed as originally scheduled.

READ ALSO

The bodies stated, “Considering the encouraging progress observed on the pitch, both organisations have agreed that the matches will proceed as originally scheduled at the Free State Stadium.”

As a result of the clearance, Lesotho will play their designated home fixture against South Africa at the Free State Stadium on Friday, September 5

Following that fixture, Bafana Bafana will return to the Free State Stadium on September 9 to face Nigeria in a decisive Matchday 8 showdown.