Nigeria, SA, others lose $4bn to cyber attacks yearly

Nigeria and other countries in Africa lose about $4 billion to cyber attacks every year. This is due to the unpreparedness of many companies to fight cyber attacks.

This was revealed by the latest industry report released by Dell Technologies, stating that 52 per cent of companies in Africa are not prepared to handle a large-scale cyber attack. The report made insights on ways companies can mitigate the growing spate of cyber attacks, most of which were not reported. According to the report, the unpreparedness has led to a 600 per cent increase in cyber attacks in Africa over the last two years. It added that 61 per cent of companies in the region were affected by ransomware in 2020 alone.

This contributes to about $4 billion lost to attacks every year. Providing further insights from the report, the company said 88 per cent of all data breaches are caused by an employee mistake. Regional Sales Manager for Dell, Ashraf Helmy, said the attacks have increased because of the value of data “Data is the number one asset in the world today. The ubiquity of data is also what also increases the vulnerability of companies. The implication is that companies now face multiple penetration points. A report by Verizon showed that 90 percent of data breaches are financially motivated.

“The question is not if you will be attacked, because you will be attacked. The question is when you are attacked what recovery tool would you use?” Helmy said. Many reports have also shown that a lot of companies that have been attacked eventually paid a ransom in the hopes of recovering the data, and most of the time they never recover the data. Dell said it has developed tools that can help companies recover their data including a data vault which Helmy said is a must-have for every company. There were reports that small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria face more cyber threats with attacks increasing by 89 per cent. Kaspersky, a Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, noted that when a small business owner is faced with the responsibilities of production, financial reports and marketing at the same time, cybersecurity worry is an unnecessary challenge. According to Kaspersky researchers, which assessed the dynamics of attacks on SMEs between January and April 2022 and the same period in 2021, they warned that these threats pose an increasing danger to entrepreneurs.

In 2022, the number of Trojan-Password Stealing Ware (PSW) detections in Nigeria more than doubled when compared to the same period in 2021 – 2654 detections recorded in 2022 compared to 1076 in 2021. Trojan-PSW is a malware that steals passwords along with other account information, which then allows attackers to gain access to the corporate network and steal sensitive information. The cyber security firm noted that another popular attack tool used on small businesses is Internet attacks, specifically, web pages. While the number of these attacks decreased in the first four months of 2022 in Nigeria (56,836 infections in 2022 compared to 99,146 infections in 2021), Internet attacks are still a concern and need to be protected against.