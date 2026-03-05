Nigeria, SA, Others Lose 10% Of GDP To Cyberattacks Annually

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across Africa have been warned to prioritise digital trust and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) deployment, warning that the continent’s threat landscape has evolved far beyond traditional security measures.

The warning came amid staggering projections for cybercrime, with global costs expected to reach $10.5 trillion this year, fuelled by generative AI and sophisticated social engineering techniques.

The regional impact is equally severe as more than 70 per cent of South African SMEs report experiencing at least one attempted cyberattack, Nigeria faces an average of 3,759 cyberattacks per week on its businesses, Kenya recorded 2.54 billion cyber threat incidents in the first quarter of 2025 alone, and Africa loses approximately 10% of its GDP to cyberattacks annually.

In a statement following the observance of Safer Internet Day, themed ‘Smart tech, safe choices’, Country Head of Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, noted that while security for SMEs once meant metal grilles and alarm systems, the most significant risks today are invisible and growing faster than most businesses realise.

He highlighted that AI had quietly embedded itself into everyday operations, with chatbots, inventory forecasting systems, and fraud detection software becoming standard features of modern business tools, necessitating a shift in conversation from whether businesses should use AI to how they deploy it responsibly.

Ogundare identified digital fragmentation as a common but often overlooked vulnerability, where SMEs’ early-stage prioritisation of affordability and agility results in a patchwork of disconnected applications with separate logins, security standards, and privacy policies.

According to the IBM Security Cost of a Data Breach Report, companies with highly fragmented security environments experienced average breach costs of $4.88 million in 2024.

Fragmented systems create blind spots, increase exposure through data transfers, make governance harder to enforce, and reduce the ability to detect anomalies early.

Ogundare emphasised that privacy-first, responsible AI design is becoming a competitive differentia tor, as consumers across Africa grow more aware of data rights and willing to walk away from businesses that cannot demonstrate trustworthiness.

Citing the KPMG Trust in AI report, he noted that approximately 70 per cent of adults do not trust companies to use AI responsibly, and 81 per cent expect misuse, while studies show that 71 per cent of consumers would stop doing business with a company that mishandles their information.

“Trust, once lost, is difficult to rebuild. In the digital age, a single data leak can destroy a reputation that took 10 years to build. When customers share their payment details or purchase history, they extend trust. How you handle that trust, particularly when AI processes their data, determines whether they return or take their business elsewhere,” Ogundare said.

He explained that privacy-first AI design means building intelligence into business systems with data protection, transparency and ethical use embedded from the outset, including collecting only necessary information, storing it securely, being transparent about how AI makes decisions, and ensuring algorithms work without compromising customer privacy.

Ogundare advocated for unified platforms as the solution to digital fragmentation, recommending that businesses choose cloud-based platforms where core functions share common security standards and data flows seamlessly.

He cited examples such as inventory management, order processing and financial reporting operating within a single security framework for manufacturing SMEs, noting that when everything operates cohesively, security gaps diminish and the attack surface shrinks.

The benefits, he added, extended beyond risk reduction to include reduced administrative friction, consistent customer data, and secure collaboration without traditional infrastructure costs.

“Safer Internet Day reminds us that the digital world requires active stewardship. For SMEs across the African continent who are navigating complex threats whilst harnessing AI’s potential, digital trust is foundational to sustainable growth,” he stated.

He noted that security, privacy and responsible AI are essential characteristics of any technology infrastructure worth building upon, positioning businesses that embrace unified, privacy-first platforms to be more resilient against cyber threats and better positioned to earn and maintain trust.