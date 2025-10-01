Nigeria, Russia Move To Strengthen Bilateral Relationship

Nigeria and Russia have moved to strengthen bilateral relations through the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance (WBA). The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu announced this yesterday at a stakeholders’ interactive session during the visit of the Russian Chapter of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance at State House.

According to her, the meeting provided a platform for both countries to explore investment opportunities. Odumegwu-Ojukwu said although both countries share decades of friendship and cooperation in areas such as education, defence, energy, technology, and diplomacy, the moment demanded both nations look boldly into the future.

The minister said the Bola Tinubu government is charting new course through the Renewed Hope Agenda and the 4-Ds foreign policy approach; encompassing Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora. She stated that the priorities of the administration involved inclusive growth, youth empowerment, and active engagement with global partners.