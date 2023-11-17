Nigeria Running System Not Supported By Economic Realities –Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo was the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February election. In this interview, he speaks on the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget approved by the National Assembly, political crisis in Rivers State and the recommendations by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on how to conduct credible elections, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Unlike the petitions over the presidential election, why are the election litigations taking months before they are concluded?

Indeed, this is the shortest it has taken in the history of Nigerian presidential elections. With the government’s five months in office, the litigation was finally resolved. It stayed less than 180 days at the Court of Appeal and far less than 90 days at the Supreme Court. The Honourable Justices of the Supreme Court took less than a week for the hearing to give their verdict.

From that point of view, there are historical reasons not to complain. We can only have aspirational reasons to plan for a system where litigation will be concluded before inauguration and that is doable by adjustment of the calendar, which requires the amendment of the law. Once we do that, we can expect that next time, all litigation will be completed before the winner is sworn in.

After that, it is to aim at the electoral system that does not automatically lead to litigation as many countries have got to that stage just as I did after the elections were concluded and I said whoever loses should be gracious to concede and let the country be free from expenses, distractions and other tensions. So far, the election petitions have been managed well in a way that didn’t lead to any violence.

What do you think of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s recommendations on how to have a better election process and management?

The only thing among his recommendations that makes sense to me is the only one I spoke about that we should shorten the time spent on election petitions. The most important thing we should do to help the system is the burden which we called onus on the law, the burden of proving that the election was credibly valid and any legal encumbrance. Because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the agency conducting the elections, it knows what happened. It is the responsibility of INEC to convince the court.

If we get to that stage, then it will be better than how we are doing it now. Presently, the burden is on the petitioners. But if it is the other way around, it will easier because the petitioners won’t have to prove anything. It is closer to justice if the court actually gets to know how the winner became the winner because the errors of the petitioners are enough to throw the petitions away. Like the petitions filed by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, as a lawyer, those petitions of theirs make no sense.

There was less than zero chance of succeeding. As a lawyer, the petitions are pedestal and pediatric. Nobody would have listened to them. But in actual fact, they have real complaints, but the petition was a mess. For it is not to be contested on the wit of intelligence and cleverness between INEC and the petitioners, the system should recognise that the ultimate beneficiaries of such litigation are the voters. It is important for the system to be changed in such a way that INEC can be given an opportunity to demonstrate how it arrives at some decisions.

Some people believe that the candidates crossed the line in terms of their pursuit for certifications of the President; what’s your take on that?

As a lawyer, I know what legal proceedings are. I also am a politician and I know what political attacks are. Political attacks have no place in legal proceedings. You can say during the campaign that your opponents have two mothers, and three fathers and you can say whatever you like but when you go to court, all of that has no business inside the court because the court deals with facts, legal and implications of the fact only.

All these political abuses as I would like to call them, which they infused into their petitions did not advance the petitions and because they had limited time, they wasted all their energy on it because they are salacious and entertaining to the public such that many of them focus on those things which have no basis in law. It was more of political attacks.

Why would they go on that trajectory if the court won’t upturn the verdict in their favour?

I don’t know their minds. I know in law that there are some people who can just sue you just to embarrass you. I wasn’t happy and still not happy about the elections. If I wanted to go overboard, I could file my petition and talk about them. There is no limit to what you can do with it. I can’t really second-guess their strategy. Again, what is wrong is not the candidate that won, but the system we set up.

If the system is interrogated, you will see that many people have benefitted from it, including the petitioners. Both of them have been beneficiaries of two terribly conducted elections in the past. The people who might be happy today in an election that is not up to the textbook prescription of it is what produced them. They may encounter injustice next time. My focus is on how to create a system where we don’t victimise one another and do not hold the country hostage.

Do you support the narrative that the highest office in the land, just like an average job applicant, must be made to go through rigorous scrutiny if the country must succeed?

I agree that if you are going for the highest office in the land, there should be scrutiny, but the scrutiny in quote has a legal limit or prescription. If you had a candidate whose parents didn’t marry each other and he was born by the roadside as a product of infidelity, you can use it to campaign, it is a form of scrutiny. If the president was fired from his job, you could use it to campaign. it is a form of scrutiny.

If a person has a low grade in his academics, you can use it to campaign, it is a form of scrutiny. But you cannot put all of them in an election petition that is what I am saying. The election petition is not the only place you can do scrutiny.

How about academic qualifications, can’t it be scrutinized?

If you have to go to the court to complain about academic requirements, you complain in the form in which the court recognises it. The court of law isn’t part of your politics. The judges are there just to listen to you, look at the law and tell you what the law says. They are not part of your narrative. The only thing the court can do for you, at worst, is a legal judgement or justice, but what the politicians are looking for is victory or power. All those things don’t belong in the hall of the court.

The court cannot guarantee you victory or access to power but it can give you the interpretation of the law and if you do your case in a manner that adds substance to it, it can give you justice. But justice to one person is a disappointment to another person. Justice is not for the petitioners only it is for the other person you are accusing.

What do you make of the comment by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that he would not allow anybody to take his political structure from him and the political crisis in River State?

I am not a political scientist, and I am not from Rivers State, but I am highly interested in the matter from the point of view of what would I have done if I were the president. I won’t be bothered about the idle talks because I will set the rules. If you are a minister in my government and you give me the impression that you have extra time chasing shadows some- where, I will just ask you to choose between the work given to you or going to fight for your political life from where you came from.

If I find out that the governor of the state has a hand in setting his own House of Assembly on fire just because the members are trying to exercise the constitutional privilege they have whether rightly or wrongly, then I will have to call the governor to the State House and ask if he wants to be a governor or he wants me to give him a state of emergency.

The president in all his speeches given so far have talked about tightening of belts but are those in government really tightening their belts given the provisions in the supplementary budget approved by the National Assembly?

I have said many times that votes have consequences. If you are voting emperors, you will have imperial budgets. I have said severally during the campaign that money isn’t the problem of Nigeria and that whoever says there is no money in Nigeria is lying. The Minister of Budget Planning, Atiku Bagudu, had said Nigeria is broke to the teeth. Meanwhile, a lot of the money you reeled out is tied to borrowing. So, the kind of government you voted for is exactly what they are running.

I also stated that it is the way peo- ple campaigned that they would govern. At the expensive campaigns, did they did show that they were coming to govern people, who could hardly feed once or twice a day? We have to make up our minds about what kind of government we want to run because this is an imperial system that is not supportable by the economic base and not supportable by the average livelihood of the Nigerian people.