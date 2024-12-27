Nigeria Runners Prioritize The ECOWAS Marathon Over Other Races

Share

Nigeria elite marathon runners, most of them members of the Josbased High Altitude Athletics Club, have revealed their priority for the year 2025- competing and winning the top ten positions at the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon.

Their decision is based on the lucrativeness of the race, especially the 21 km and the organizers’ prompt payment of prize money.

Speaking to the media shortly before the Christmas break, Steve Nuhu the director of High Altitude Athletics Club and manager of most of the elite marathoners in Nigeria told correspondents that they have all agreed to prioritize the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon.

“We all left Pankshin where we normally train a few days ago to spend Christmas and New Year with our families, by the special grace we will regroup the first week of the new year, and our focus for the new year is the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon,” Nuhu said.

