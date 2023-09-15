Nigeria, Rivers Have No Business With Poverty, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that neither Nigeria nor Rivers State has any business with poverty, insecurity and under-development with the enormous resources available.

The President, who pledged to reconstruct the Eleme axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State, said this yesterday when he received a 62-man delegation from Rivers State, comprising leaders of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Presidential Villa.

Tinubu, who described the Minister of the Federal Capita Territory (FCT) and former governor of the state, Nyesom Wik, as one of his most trusted allies, vowed to change the prevailing economic realities in the country.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President told the incumbent Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, that Wike had left big shoes for him to fill and that as one of his most trusted allies, Rivers State would always have direct access to him in their joint march towards sustainable development.

“We are not meant to be in a position to be poor. We will turn the tide! Somewhere, somehow in this storm, there’s a quiet and peaceful place for us. We will locate it! “We are not lazy people.

We are richly endowed. We just need to be our brother’s keeper and good neighbours to one another. I am not a President that will give excuses. I will work hard for our nation with purpose, determination and dedication to create wealth for all Nigerians.

We have no reason to be poor! We will not look back, we will run aggressively forward.” In his remarks, the Rivers State Governor told the President that the delegation, which included leaders of political parties, and past and present members of the State and National Assemblies across parties, was on a solidarity and thank you visit.

“The people of Rivers State voted for you in the last general elections based on their belief in fairness, equity and justice. This is the first time that Rivers State is truly feeling the impact of the Federal Government since the inception of democracy in 1999,” he said.

The governor noted that the delegation greatly appreciated the President for appointing capable sons and daughters of the state into highly strategic positions in his administration, namely: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity & Official Spokesperson of the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, as well as other sons and daughters of Rivers State into the board and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission and other institutions.

He added that the state had just allocated 209 hectares of land in support of the expansion of Indorama Petrochemicals in Eleme.