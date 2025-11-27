Nigeria Risks AI Failure In Primary Healthcare Without Urgent Structural Fixes – Experts

Health technology experts yesterday warned that Nigeria’s primary healthcare system will not benefit meaningfully from Artificial Intelligence (AI) unless the country urgently addresses deep-rooted structural, regulatory, and datagovernance problems.

They issued the warning during the session on Leveraging Artificial Intelligence For Primary Healthcare In Nigeria at the Afrihealth Conference and Exhibition in Abuja.

The panelists acknowledged the potential of AI to transform basic healthcare if Nigeria builds the right infrastructure, strengthens data governance and creates coherent policy frameworks.

Nigeria AI Collective Programme Manager Cornelius Ohonsi said Nigeria’s health sector lacks the foundation required for safe and scalable AI adoption.

He said: “There are fragmented presentations of AI. We have deep endemic structural issues around how we do health in Nigeria and if we don’t address that, no magic will happen in the PHCs.

“We talk of data in silos, we are not there yet in terms of regulatory frameworks or principles. Nobody is looking at the algorithms.” Ohonsi emphasised the need to fix infrastructure, build a national AI system, and ensure clarity on data governance.