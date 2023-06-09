Nigeria Ripe To Have Female President – Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President of Nigeria has said that the country is ripe enough to have a female President to grow and join the developed nations.
The former leader asserted that the female gender should be given the opportunity to lead the country after male folks have been leading the country since they gain independence.
Obasanjo made this known at the 5th edition of the Egba Dialect Debate and Choral Competition for Secondary Schools in Ogun Central Senatorial District, in Abeokuta.
He said, “From my own view if we want the country to grow, we should consider both genders because a hand can’t carry a load to the head alone.
“You can do it as you want, but it should be done as it is supposed to be, we can gain experience from both genders, what’s the difference between the genders? Only a female can get pregnant for nine months and a male can’t. That’s the only difference between us.
“As for me, there’s nothing preventing the female gender to be the president of our country.”