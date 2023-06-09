Nigeria Ripe To Have Female President – Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President of Nigeria has said that the country is ripe enough to have a female President to grow and join the developed nations.

The former leader asserted that the female gender should be given the opportunity to lead the country after male folks have been leading the country since they gain independence.

Obasanjo made this known at the 5th edition of the Egba Dialect Debate and Choral Competition for Secondary Schools in Ogun Central Senatorial District, in Abeokuta.