‘Nigeria Retains High Yields On One-Year Bills To Lure Investors’

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) retained high double-digit yields on one-year papers favored by offshore investors in an auction on Tuesday to sustain dollar inflows and shore up the naira, according to Bloomberg.

The news agency, which noted that yields on the government-backed treasury bills have been declin-ing since the beginning of the year, said that the apex bank, on Tuesday, sold the so called Open Market Operation (OMO) bills at yields of 23.7%, about 782 basis points higher than comparabletenored notes issued on behalf of the government last month.

Bloomberg reported Oyinkansola Samuel, an analyst at Rand Merchant Bank, as saying that the CBN may be keeping “OMO yields above 20 per cent to maintain their appeal to offshore investors”. Only offshore investors and local lenders are allowed to buy OMOs. The CBN uses these instruments to attract dollar inflows and manage excess liquidity in the banking system, as foreign investors must convert their funds into local currency to invest in the papers.

The apex bank sold N2.12 trillion ($1.38 billion) of the bills in the Tuesday auction, with RMB estimating that 30 per cent to 40 per cent of the demand came from foreign investors, Samuel said. Portfolio inflows from foreign investors have helped sustain naira stability this year, after the currency lost about 43 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2024.

Inflows into money market instruments like OMOs jumped 151 per cent in the first quarter of the year to $5.2 billion, accounting for 92 per cent of all inflows, according to data published by Nigeria’s statistics agency Tuesday. Foreign investors can buy both OMOs and treasury bills, but they prefer OMOs because of the higher yields, said Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Plc. “The central bank has managed to attract significant portfolio inflows via the OMO route, which has helped anchor the naira.”