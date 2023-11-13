Nigeria retains Africa’s Top Crude Producer In October – OPEC

….Yet to attain 1.74mbpd OPEC quota

Nigeria retained Africa’s top crude-producer in October, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said.

It stated this in its Monthly Oil Market Report for October released on Monday.

According to the report, using direct communication, Nigeria’s oil production increased by 4,000 barrels per day from 1.347 million barrels per day in September to 1.351 mbpd in October.

However, Nigeria had yet to attain its 1.74mbpd OPEC quota.

Libya produced 1.196mbpd in September and 1.188mbpd in October, a decrease of 8,000bpd; Angola had 1.113mbpd in September and 1.147mbpd in October, an increase of 34,000bpd; Algeria, 960,000bpd in September and 961,000bpd in October, an increase of 1,000bpd.

Saudi Arabia, 8.975mbpd in September and 8.940mbpd in October, a decrease of 35,000bpd; Iraq, 4.138mbpd in September but 4.189mbpd in October, an increase of 51,000bpd and United Arab Emirate, 2.924mbpd in September; and 2.892mbpd, a decrease of 32,000.

But using OPEC crude oil production based on secondary sources; Nigeria supplied 1,399mbpd in September, 1,416mbpd in October, an increase of 17,000bpd; Angola, 1.121mbpd in September; and 1.172mbpd in October, an increase of 51,000bpd; Libya 1.169mbpd in September; 1,143mbpd in October, a decrease of 2,000bpd; Algeria, 958,000bpd in September and 961,000bpd in October, an increase of 3,000bpd; Saudi Arabia, 9.018mbpd in September; and 8.992mbpd in October, a fall of 26,000bpd; UAE, 2,924mbpd in September and 2.940mbpd in October, an increase of 16,000 while Total OPEC supply was 27.820mbpd in Seprember and 27,900mbpd in October, an increase of 80,000bpd.

OPEC in the report noted that in Nigeria, inflationary pressure continued to accelerate and was mainly attributed to second-round effects after the removal of petrol subsidies and devaluation of the naira.

It said: “Consequently, the pace of inflation rose from September and was considerable. The inflation rate jumped to 26.7% in September, up from August’s 25.8%. The annual core inflation rate, which excludes farm produce, climbed further to 22.1% in September, compared with 21.2% in August.

“On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 2.1% in September, following a 3.2%

surge the prior month. Yet, recent data indicate unemployment decreased to 4.1% in 1Q23 from 5.30% in 4Q22. The unemployment rate in Nigeria averaged 4.16% between 1991 and 2023. October’s Stanbic IBTC Bank of Nigeria PMI dropped to 49.1, down from September’s reading of 51.1, reflecting a challenging situation in the economy.”