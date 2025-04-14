Nigeria Restates Resolve To Rank Among Top 80 Nations On Global HCI

Share

The Nigerian government has reaffirmed its commitment to positioning the country among the top 80 nations on the global Human Capital Index (HCI) by the year 2030.

This resolve, according to Vice President Kashim Shettima, will be achieved by enhancing the capabilities of the nation’s workforce and improving socioeconomic outcomes.

The Vice President made this known on Monday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, during the launch of the State’s National Human Capital Development (HCD) Accelerator Project and the ARISE Human Capital Development Strategy.

Following the launch, the Vice President inspected ongoing ARISE HCD projects, including model primary schools and the ARISE Park, an innovative environmental reclamation initiative.

Shettima commended the Akwa Ibom State Government for becoming the first in the country to implement the national HCD blueprint across all Local Government Areas, emphasizing that successful policies must be rooted in grassroots implementation.

“Every policy or programme that intervenes in the life of our people can only succeed if it’s rooted in the grassroots.

“The true wealth of any nation lies in the certainty of its human capital, the education of its children, the health of its citizens, and the productivity of its workforce,” he said.

He noted that the Federal Government had already introduced the second phase of the National Human Capital Development Programme (HCD 2.0), which builds on earlier efforts with a stronger emphasis on integration.

“At its core, HCD 2.0 is about integration and impact. It is built on the foundation of HCD 1.0 but goes further to incorporate cross-cutting themes. What Akwa Ibom State has shown us here isn’t just progress—it’s leadership,” he said.

The Vice President also underscored the importance of data-driven policy execution, announcing the launch of an HCD Dashboard to monitor key indicators with precision.

“We are deploying data not for reports, but for results. Because behind every number is a story: a child not vaccinated, a mother lost to childbirth, a youth with promise but no pathway. These are not mere statistics. They are realities. And we must confront them with urgency and compassion,” he added.

Shettima highlighted Akwa Ibom’s exceptional performance across several indicators, noting its comparative advantage over national averages.

“With an under-five mortality rate of 80, compared to the national average of 110, and only 3.5% of primary-age children out of school which is far below the national average of 25.6% and your State is not merely compliant with our national vision; you are ahead of the curve,” he said.

As part of the national strategy, the Federal Government also unveiled Project Fuuku, a clean cookstove initiative building on a successful pilot in Nasarawa State.

“This intervention is more than a public health measure. It is a gender-sensitive, climate-conscious strategy that saves lives, preserves forests, and uplifts rural women burdened by indoor pollution and fuel scarcity,” the Vice President explained.

To ensure the sustainability of these initiatives beyond political tenures, Shettima announced plans to institutionalise an HCD Fund.

“We are working to institutionalise the HCD Fund, to ensure that no matter who occupies these offices tomorrow, the investments we make in people today will endure.

“If we must meet our target of reaching an HCI score of 0.6 and becoming a top-80 nation globally by 2030, we must act with boldness. Implementation must be swift. Data must guide us. Financing must be innovative. There’s no legacy greater than building our people. There’s no monument that will outlive the legacies of health, education, and opportunity.”

