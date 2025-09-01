Nigeria Restates Readiness To Deepen Bilateral Ties With Malaysia

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has extended warm congratulations to his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Hasan, as Malaysia marks its independence anniversary.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Tuggar described the occasion as a symbol of “the resilience, unity, and determination of the Malaysian people in building a sovereign, prosperous, and harmonious nation.”

The message underscores the spirit of international solidarity and continued diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Malaysia. Tuggar said: “Nigeria joins Malaysia in celebrating this historic milestone, which reflects a shared aspiration for peace, progress and mutual respect among nations.

“Nigeria and Malaysia enjoy longstanding and friendly relations, underpinned by cooperation in trade, education, investment and multilateral engagement. “Both countries also work closely within the Commonwealth, the NonAligned Movement, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, D-8 and the United Nations, advancing global peace, sustainable development and southsouth cooperation.”