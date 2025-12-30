Nigeria Resilient Amid Global Economic Shocks, Says Capital Plus CEO

An asset management expert has said Nigeria remains resilient in spite global economic disruptions triggered by shifts of in United States trade policies, including tariffs introduced under President Donald Trump.

Speaking on the impact of global economic uncertainties on Nigeria, during the maiden edition Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Capital Plus Management Ltd held at Landmark event center at Ikeja, Lagos.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Capital Plus Management Ltd, Mr Oluseyi Odufuwa, said the country was not insulated from global finance, trade or foreign policy decisions, but had demonstrated strength through responsive economic policies.

Odufuwa noted that although Nigeria was affected by a 15 per cent US tariff, but the impact was limited because the country does not export significantly to the US, aside from crude oil, which was exempted.

He added that other countries such as China faced tariffs as high as 45 per cent, resulting in deeper economic strain.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s policy responses for Nigeria’s resilience, despite fears that tariffs would severely harm the economy, the country adapted through swift socioeconomic policies that stabilized growth and maintained momentum.