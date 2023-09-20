Nigeria Requires Healthy Military-Media Relations To Battle Terrorists – COAS, Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja on Wednesday said that Nigeria requires a healthy military-media relationship to win the war against terrorism and other criminal activities in the country.

Speaking through the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Bamidele Alabi, the COAS, during the Nigerian Army (NA) Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) quarterly media chat, said the relationship would help to create a positive perception that would sustain popular support to the Army’s counter-terrorism operations and other operations being conducted to secure the country and protect innocent citizens.

He said this at the event held in Agodi Ibadan, which was attended by the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Army), Major General Nosakhare Ugbo, Major General Bamidele Omozoje (Rtd) and Major General Chris Olukolade (Rtd) and media managers and journalists drawn from all sections of the media.

Lagbaja while speaking at the event with the theme: “Leveraging Media to Enhance Nigeria’s Internal Security Operations”, insisted that Nigeria requires a healthy military-media relationship and that the media remains a key partner in the Army’s non-kinetic line of operation for the security of the country.

Lagbaja added that the Nigerian Army under his leadership, has adopted a multi-dimensional approach requiring the collaboration of all, especially the media in confronting challenges facing the country while re-assuring the country of the unalloyed loyalty of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Lagbaja concluded by appreciating the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their dedication in carrying out their duties in the service of the country.

He said, “I am pleased to be in your midst in this ancient city of Ibadan for the Nigerian Army Media Chat for the Third Quarter of 2023.

“The Media Chat is part of our Civil-Military Cooperation activities aimed at keeping the Fourth Estate of the realm informed, dispelling rumours and providing accurate and timely information to the media as an important segment of nation-building.

“Traditionally, the media keeps society informed of events as they occur including military operations. They interpret the military as a society. The military on the other hand is concerned with the successful conduct of its missions which may require the maintenance of operational security required to win.

“The security environment in Nigeria has drastically evolved such that the Nigerian Army is deployed to combat terrorists, insurgents and other criminals in all parts of the country.

“The successful conduct of these operations requires the support and efforts of the people. Hence, the country requires a healthy Military-Media relationship to create a positive perception that would sustain popular support for the Army’s counter-terrorism operations”.