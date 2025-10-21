Nigeria Requires $34.5bn To Electrify All Households By 2030

Nigeria needs an estimated $34.5 billion to achieve universal household electrification by 2030, according to Exhibition Director of Informa Markets, Ade Yesufu.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos ahead of the Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit, scheduled for October 20–30, 2025, at the Landmark Convention Centre, Yesufu said the investment is crucial to bridging Nigeria’s energy access gap and ensuring sustainable power supply nationwide.

He noted that technological innovations such as smart grid technologies, virtual power plants, and distributed generation systems are gaining traction in the country’s energy sector, adding that these advancements aim to enhance grid stability and reduce dependence on centralized power generation.

According to Yesufu, the summit will focus on Nigeria’s energy investment policies and government-backed financing strategies, balancing grid supply with captive generation, and exploring innovative solutions and value chain collaboration to address metering challenges. It will also highlight integration within the gas value chain, ushering in a new era for gas-to-power, and public-private partnerships that are reshaping Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

He said the summit would also connect participants with global investors, facilitating strategic networking opportunities with international financiers, government officials, and regulatory bodies interested in Nigeria’s rapidly expanding energy market.

“The Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit will delve into crucial topics such as policy, investment, and technological innovations associated with smart grids, renewable energy, and gas-to-power. It will acknowledge both the challenges and opportunities within Nigeria’s power sector,” Yesufu said.

He emphasized that the event will bring together stakeholders from across the entire power value chain, both locally and internationally, serving as a central platform for strategic partnerships, collaborative initiatives, and large-scale renewable and conventional power projects.