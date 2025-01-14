Nigeria Repatriates 390 Migrants From Niger Republic

Share

390 stranded Nigerian migrants have been repatriated from Niamey, Niger Republic, as part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to reintegrate citizens back into the country.

New Telegraph gathered that the returnees, comprising 387 adult males, two adult females, and one infant boy, arrived at the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano State, at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14.

The operation marks the third batch of voluntary returns facilitated by the Nigerian Mission in Niamey in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

At a reception held for the returnees, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Tijjani Ahmed, through the Kano State Field Coordinator, Hajiya Liman reiterated the government’s dedication to reintegrating the returnees.

Ahmed further explained that the operation was a multi-agency effort, ensuring the smooth return of the migrants.

The Commissioner also noted that the government is working to empower the returnees through various initiatives to help them rebuild their lives.

“This effort is a continuation of the voluntary repatriations we began in 2024. It highlights the Federal Government’s commitment under President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda to ensure that every Nigerian has access to opportunities for a better life.

“The success of this operation is due to the seamless collaboration among agencies such as NCFRMI, the Nigeria Immigration Service, and the IOM. Upon arrival, all returnees were registered and profiled to ensure proper documentation and access to reintegration support programs.” He noted

