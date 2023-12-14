Nigeria Remains Top Africa’s Crude Producer– OPEC

Nigeria has maintained its position as the top Africa’s crude producer in November, according to data from the Monthly Oil Monthly Oil Market Report for December.

The report, which was published yesterday by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), showed that using secondary sources, Nigeria in November produced 1.370million barrels per day as against 1.388mbpd in October which is a decrease of 17,000bpd.

Libya produced 1,178mbpd in November, 1.157mbpd in October, an increase of 21,000bpd. Angola supplied 1.168mbpd in October and 1.130mbpd, a decrease of 37,000bpd. Total OPEC production in October was 27.895mbpd and 27.837mbpd in November, a reduction of 57,000bpd.

But using communication, Nigeria’s production in October was 1.351mbpd and fell to 1.250mbpd in November (a decrease of 100,000bpd). Libya’s production in October was 1.188mbpd and 1.206mbpd in November (an increase of 19,000). Angola’s production in October was 1.147mbpd and 1.084 in November, a decrease of 63,000bpd.