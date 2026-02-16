‘Nigeria Remains One Of The Highest Exporters Of Firewood’

Nigeria is one of the highest exporters of firewood, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Climate Change & Circular Economy, Mrs. Titi Oshodi, has said. She stated that Nigerians do not only sell firewood locally but also export it as they generate food from there.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria exported energy goods valued at N65.85 billion in the first quarter of 2025. In the report, titled ‘Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics,’ the Economic Community of West African States countries account for N49.15 billion, or over 74 per cent of the amount.

NBS categorised the energy goods, as “fuel woods in logs (e.g., hardwood), charcoal, and coniferous wood in chips or particles”, are increasingly becoming sought-after commodities, particularly in Nigeria’s neighbouring countries, where alternative energy sources remain scarce or expensive.

The report showed that Benin Republic emerged as the top destination for Nigeria’s wood energy exports, receiving N29.83bn worth of products in the first three months of 2025; Togo, imported goods valued at N19.32 billion within the same period; Asian countries imported N94.80 million worth of firewood, charcoal and other derivatives goods from Nigeria, while European nations imported about N102.21 million.

In an interview with New Telegraph, Oshodi also decried the adverse effect of charcoal among other things, saying it caused a high level of heat as Nigeria does not have the forest that is able to help capture, and decarbonize.

She said, ultimately, Nigeria is losing out. Oshodi said: “We’re losing out on lives, we’re losing out on our health, we’re losing out on economic opportunities.

So, once the fire is just captured within, you know, where there’s so much more, and we think that now we need to begin to evolve, and deliberate about alternatives of fueling and not sitting on firewood. “So in some other countries, what is the transition? The transition has to be just again.

We’re talking about firewood, and we’re talking about an industry that is turning about N300 billion on an annual basis. What it means in terms of capital development, and that’s basically that gradual movement to alternatives has to be embedded. And that means that there must be solutions for economic development.

“There must be solutions for, you know, technology and innovation. There must be solutions for operational capacity, for logistics, for distribution, because it’s an ecosystem that is very strong for our economic revenue.So that way, ultimately, we will get there.” She added: “We have those frameworks in place. We need to first teach climate literacy.

People have to be understanding of what they need for. They also need to be used in science devices, so that if they use, you know, the opportunity for generating revenue, there’s another opportunity in another place where they are developing skills by literacy and acquiring skills to be able to do it.

And then, thirdly, we need to also, as governments, begin to look at alternative measures of financing. That’s where our funding sectors come from. That’s where our international funding organisations come from. “That’s where our financial institutions come from. Sometimes, even with us, you know, in Lagos, we are keeping new financially based on creative funding finance structure.

So, to fund this project, to fund these resilient solutions within our space, even before we go out, and a lot of times, you know, the international funding organisations want to see what we are developing and how much we are committing into stabilising, you know, the funding for this project before they come in.

And I think that we have that capacity. And this is where we begin to invite our private sector and our financial institutions to come in.”