‘Nigeria Remains Major Player In Cashew Supplies, Production’

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has disclosed that Nigeria remains a major player as far as cashew supplies is concerned, saying that the country has maintained a steady increase in production of the commodity, contributing immensely to the global supply chain.

In her address delivered by Mr Akeredolu Toyin Johnson at the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN)’s 3rd National Cashew Day FlagOff Season ceremony in Lagos recently, she explained that at the home front, cashew had sustainably created hundreds of thousands of jobs for Nigerians who are engaged at the various point of the value chain of the commodity.

She said the country was also desirous of achieving expanded market, hence the continued efforts and commitment to ensuring basic stipulated market requirements are met as a major enabler.

While speaking on the theme of this year flag-off: “Catalysing Sustainability in Nigeria’s Cashew Sector Through Empowerment,” the minister said: “I am pleased to witness yet another cashew trading season in the life of our country.

Let me use this opportunity to congratulate Nigerians, especially, the cashew farmers and stakeholders for another milestone attained and for your resilience which has put Nigeria in the global map of cashew production, processing and trade, efforts which have placed the country among the top producers and exporter of the commodity.

“The theme of this year 2025 flagoff “Catalysing Sustainability in Nigeria’s Cashew Sector Through Empowerment” is timely, judging from the global concern on the future and how best to evolve right strategy and efforts toward a globally competitive casheW industry.”

According to her, the Nigeria cashew sub-sector, over the years, has remained one of the major contributors to the GDP of the economy, adding that the sub-sector also, has continued to impact the economy through its contribution in terms of jobs and wealth along the value chain.

To her, cashew currently ranked third behind cocoa and sesame in terms of export value even in the face of huge untapped potential. She said this, no doubt, explained the importance of the commodity to the country.

She said: “The country is undoubtedly blessed with huge cashew resources even as Cashew is produced in commercial quantity in about 18 states.

“Nigeria has a large labour force and good climatic condition which support cashew production; research Cashew fruits organisations and institutes, which are positioned to support innovation, research and development, for both primary production and products development, huge population with the propensity for creating a robust domestic market among others.

“While we strive to effectively harness the aforesaid potentials for the benefits of the country, we are being confronted with challenges which are militating against our efforts.”

She continued: “The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment is sustaining her efforts and also, working closely with NCAN and other relevant agencies of government and the organised private sector towards creating a robust cashew sector that delivers globally competitive valueadded products in one hand, while also striving to secure high profits for all actors through right programmes and activities aimed at enhancing the respective value chain particularly, value addition and products development.

“In doing so, the Ministry has taken into account, the need to create the right environment and platforms to spur investment across the cashew value chain, create market linkages and provide technical support especially towards strengthening the domestic production and processing and marketing capabilities.

