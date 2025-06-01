Nigeria Relaunches Natl Talent Export Programme

Share

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has officially relaunched the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), a bold initiative aimed at positioning Nigeria’s youth as a global force in the $1 trillion outsourcing industry.

Spearheaded by the Minister, Jumoke Oduwole, the renewed programme is designed to harness the potential of Nigeria’s skilled workforce for digital and professional services across international markets.

At the relaunch event, the minister emphasized that the initiative represents more than just the start of a programme—it reflects a continued vision to place Nigeria at the forefront of the global digital economy.

She highlighted the integration of digital transformation into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic agenda and the commitment to building infrastructure, systems, and policy frameworks to support innovation and inclusivity.

NATEP is strategically aligned with President Tinubu’s 8-point agenda. It seeks to empower young Nigerians, capitalize on global service export opportunities, and drive inclusive economic transformation.

With a young, English-speaking population, a strategic time zone, and rapidly developing digital infrastructure, Nigeria is seen as ideally positioned to become a competitive global supplier of skilled talent.

Under Oduwole’s leadership, the programme aims to create one million direct export-linked jobs and up to five million indirect jobs within five years.

It also targets over $1 billion in foreign direct investment to boost Nigeria’s growing service export economy. The initiative will focus on high-impact sectors such as technology, business process outsourcing, the creative industry, healthcare, professional services, and remote work.

As part of the relaunch, Mrs. Teju Abisoye has been appointed National Coordinator of NATEP. A development finance expert with over two decades of experience, Abisoye has successfully led several national employment initiatives and has played key roles in entrepreneurship support and public-private sector partnerships.

Her appointment is expected to bring strategic direction and execution strength to the programme.

Speaking at the event, Abisoye affirmed that NATEP’s mandate is to establish Nigeria as Africa’s premier global talent hub by fostering a supportive ecosystem built on sound policies, platforms, promotional efforts, and partnerships.

She stressed that the programme would upskill Nigeria’s vast youth population and connect them to the booming global demand for digital services, outsourcing, and remote work opportunities.

According to her, the initiative is one of President Tinubu’s strategic responses to youth unemployment and a key effort to diversify the economy through service sector growth.

NATEP has evolved from a simple outsourcing facilitator into a full-fledged ecosystem enabler. It is now structured to drive policy reforms, improve digital infrastructure, foster international partnerships, and build reliable, export-ready talent pipelines that meet global standards.

Among its ambitions are training 10 million Nigerians in globally recognized digital and professional certifications, encouraging the expansion of business process outsourcing and IT-enabled service companies in Nigeria, creating legal and ethical pathways for talent export, developing a national talent database to track skills and employment opportunities, and collaborating with global outsourcing platforms and employers to connect demand with Nigerian talent.

To mark this new phase, the Minister led a high-level delegation to Alaro City on Friday, May 30, 2025. Alaro City is home to Itana, Nigeria’s first Digital Special Economic Zone, and serves as a strategic anchor for the programme’s infrastructure needs.

During the visit, the Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alaro City and Itana, reinforcing public-private collaboration and highlighting the innovation ecosystem that will support the success of NATEP.

Oduwole announced a significant milestone at the event—the creation of an initial 100,000 jobs across high-impact sectors. This, she said, will be made possible through partnerships with platforms such as Itana, Alaro City, and other key stakeholders.

She described it as the beginning of a new era of joint execution aimed at unlocking the country’s full potential in the global digital economy.

