Nigeria Regains Top Africa Crude Producer – IEA

Nigeria has regained its position as top producer of crude oil in Africa. Analysis by Daily Telegraph from the International Energy Agency Oil Market Report (IEAOMR) for September, 2023 in its October edition, revealed this. The report published yesterday showed that Nigeria supplied 1.35mbpd in September, followed by Libya, which produced 1.15mbpd; Angola produced 1.11mbpd while Algeria supplied 950,000 barrels per day.

The IEA report stated that world oil output rose 270 kb/d in September to 101.6 mb/d, led by higher production from Nigeria and Kazakhstan. However, further analysis of the report showed that Nigeria failed again to meet its crude oil supply quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The report disclosed that Nigeria, however, undersupplied by 39,000 barrels per day of its OPEC quota of 1.74 million barrels per day as it produced 1.35mbpd in September, although this marked an increase since the country produced 1.18mbpd in August.

The IEA Oil Market Report is one of the world’s most authoritative and timely sources of data, forecasts and analysis on the global oil market – including detailed statistics and commentary on oil supply, demand, inventories, prices and refining activity, as well as oil trade for IEA and selected non- IEA countries. According to the report, Saudi Arabia produced 9.03mbpd; Iraq, 4.34mbpd; United Arab Emirates (UAE), 3.25mbpd; Iran, 3.14mbpd; Kuwait, 2.59mbpd and total OPEC production was 28.21mbpd, according to the report.

The report stated: “World oil output rose 270 kb/d in September to 101.6 mb/d, led by higher production from Nigeria and Kazakhstan. The Israel-Hamas conflict has not had any direct impact on oil flows. “Driven by non-OPEC+ growth, global output will increase by 1.5 mb/d and 1.7 mb/d in 2023 and 2024, respectively, to new record highs.

Overall, OPEC+ output is set to decline in 2023, although Iran may rank as the world’s second-largest source of growth after the United States. “The Middle East conflict is fraught with uncertainty and events are fast developing. Against a backdrop of tightly balanced oil markets anticipated by the IEA for some time, the international community will remain laser-focused on risks to the region’s oil flows.

“The IEA will continue to monitor the oil market closely and, as ever, stands ready to act, if necessary, to ensure markets remain adequately supplied.”