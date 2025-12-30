Nigeria Records Overall Balance Of Payments Surplus In Q3 2025

Nigeria recorded an overall Balance of Payments (BOP) surplus of $4.60 billion in the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant turnaround from the deficit recorded in the preceding quarter, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The improvement was underpinned by a sustained current account surplus of $3.42 billion, supported by stronger trade performance, resilient remittance inflows, increased financial flows, and continued accretion to external reserves.

The CBN reported that the goods account remained in surplus at $4.94 billion, reflecting higher export earnings during the period. Crude oil exports rose to $8.45 billion, while exports of refined petroleum products surged by 44 per cent to $2.29 billion, signalling further progress in domestic refining capacity and Nigeria’s gradual shift from a net importer to a net exporter of refined petroleum products.

Total goods exports stood at $15.24 billion, while imports of refined petroleum products declined by 12.7 per cent, resulting in an improved trade balance.

Workers’ remittances also remained strong, with the secondary income account posting a surplus of $5.50 billion, including $5.24 billion in remittance inflows from Nigerians in the diaspora.

Developments in the financial account further supported the overall BOP position, as Nigeria recorded a net lending position of $0.32 billion. Foreign direct investment inflows increased to $0.72 billion, while portfolio investment inflows remained robust at $2.51 billion, reflecting improved investor sentiment and sustained non-resident participation in domestic financial instruments.

Nigeria’s external reserves rose to $42.77 billion at the end of September 2025, up from $37.81 billion at the end of June, thereby strengthening the country’s external buffers.

According to the CBN, the Q3 2025 BOP outcome highlights improving external sector fundamentals, firmer investor confidence, and the positive impact of ongoing reforms in the foreign exchange market, monetary policy implementation, and the domestic energy sector.