Nigeria Records N3.6trn From Global Cocoa Export

Despite slump in price in global market, Nigeria has earned N3.63 trillion from cocoa exports in one year. Data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the feat was achieved between June 2024 and June 2025, following demand from the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Germany and other countries.

According to the bureau, in Q1 2025, the country exported N1.32 trillion worth of raw cocoa beans; Q2 2025, N485.5 billion. Also in 2024, NBS noted that N624.71 billion worth of cocoa bean left the country in Q3 and N1.2 trillion in Q4 of 2024.

According to the NBS trade report, cocoa export in Q1 2025 was more than 200 per cent above the bean gained in the corresponding period of 2024 (N421.78 billion) and higher than the 2023 value of N108.62 billion.

It noted that superior quality cocoa was one of Nigeria’s key agricultural exports in Q2 2025, valued at N277 billion, while standard quality cocoa beans accounted for another N208.5billion.

Although, the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) has said that there has been upward rise of 12 per cent in price from the recent lows touched in the markets, noting that cocoa prices had demonstrated a significant rebound at the start of the week.

However, there is fear that Nigeria may not meet its target of 500,000 tonnes before the close of the year, as exporters and farmer projected in output. Also, ICCO projected an output of 305,000 tonnes for Nigeria, saying that the global cocoa grindings were estimated at 4.60 million tonnes for 2024/25 season.

It noted that high input costs have constrained processing margins, limiting growth and resulting in a year-onyear decline in grindings. Netherlands has imposed an zero import duty tariffs on raw cocoa beans from Nigeria, the country is expecting about 112,000 tonnes of the beans valued N900 billion ($687 million).

It noted that for processed cocoa products, preferential tariff rates apply, provided specific customs and regulatory requirements are met. It was gathered that the Netherlands is the primary destination for Nigeria’s cocoa exports, importing around 39.70 per cent of total Nigerian cocoa bean exports at an average price of $6,141 per tonne.

In 2024, the Netherlands imported $809 million worth of cocoa beans and first quarter of 2025, shipment was N344.17billion, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The bureau noted in its trade report that total cocoa’s export in Q1 2025 was more than 200 per cent above the bean gains in the corresponding period of 2024 (N421.78 billion) and higher than the 2023 value of N108.62 billion.

Meanwhile, Statista in its 2025 forecast had said that Netherlands and Côte d’Ivoire were the two biggest processors of cocoa beans worldwide. In the fiscal year of 2024/25. Recall that the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) in its forecast had projected that the 2024/25 global cocoa production will rise +7.8 per cent y/y to 4.84 million tonnes.

However, Rabobank said that Nigeria’s Cocoa Association (NCA) had projected Nigeria’s 2025/26 cocoa production would fall -11per cent y/y to 305,000 tonnes from a projected 344,000 tonnes for the 2024/25 crop year, saying Nigeria reported that its July cocoa exports fell -22 per tonnes y/y to 13,579 tonnes.

However, on July 1, the Ghana Cocoa Board projected the 2025/26 Ghana cocoa crop would increase by +8.3 per cent y/y to 650,000 from 600,000 tonnes in 2024/25.

Government had reaffirmed its commitment to expanding Nigeria’s cocoa industry while ensuring full compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), positioning the crop as a key driver of economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable trade.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness and Productivity Enhancement, Kingsley Uzoma, explained at the Nigeria-EU Cocoa Roundtable on EUDR Compliance held in Abuja that cocoa was a vital driver of the country’s economic diversification agenda.

Uzoma noted: “Cocoa is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda, standing as a strategic non-oil export that fuels our transition from petroleum dependency.

“Cocoa is no longer just a commodity; it is a strategic lever in our economic transformation. This positions cocoa as a vital contributor, accounting for roughly 29 per cent of our total agricultural exports and 5.6 per cent of non-oil exports overall.

Our government remains committed to agricultural sustainability, value addition, and global trade standards. Under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are creating an enabling environment that catalyses public–private partnerships, empowers communities, and drives a greener, more prosperous Nigeria.

It requires traceability, due diligence, and proof of deforestationfree supply chains, reinforcing environmental stewardship.”