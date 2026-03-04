Nigeria Records N2.96trn Company Income Tax In Q3 2025

Nigeria generated N2.96 trillion from Company Income Tax (CIT) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 6.55 per cent increase compared to the N2.78 trillion recorded in the second quarter of the year.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the growth reflects improved tax collections across several sectors of the economy during the period under review.

A breakdown of the figures indicates that domestic Company Income Tax receipts stood at N1.21 trillion, while foreign Company Income Tax payments accounted for N1.75 trillion in Q3 2025.

Sectoral analysis shows that the manufacturing sector contributed the highest amount with N271.34 billion, followed closely by mining and quarrying, which generated N244.86 billion. Financial and insurance activities also made significant contributions with N206.99 billion during the quarter.

The information and communication sector recorded N80.17 billion in CIT payments, while public administration and defence, including compulsory social security, contributed N51.49 billion.

Transportation and storage activities generated N40.66 billion in tax revenue, while construction activities contributed N35.20 billion. Agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded CIT payments of N28.77 billion during the period.

Similarly, arts, entertainment and recreation contributed N26.26 billion, while professional, scientific and technical activities generated N19.48 billion. Other service activities accounted for N19.71 billion.

Administrative and support service activities recorded N15.56 billion, while accommodation and food service activities contributed N15.67 billion. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply generated N15.47 billion in CIT during the quarter.

Education activities contributed N8.07 billion, while real estate activities accounted for N6.36 billion. Human health and social work activities generated N6.01 billion.

Meanwhile, water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities recorded N455.49 million, while activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies contributed N812.08 million. Activities of households as employers contributed N40.70 million.

The NBS data highlights the continued dominance of the manufacturing, mining and financial sectors in corporate tax contributions, reflecting their significant role in Nigeria’s economic and revenue structure.