Nigeria records N1.55trn exports to South, North America

Nigeria exported goods valued at N1.55 trillion to South and North America between July and September 2023. The export was 42 per cent higher than the N901 billion goods imported from America, leading to a trade surplus for Nigeria. According to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Tin Can Island Port recorded N209.55 billion or 2.03 per cent of the total exports and N1.09 trillion imports respectively.

However, the bureau added that Apapa Port recorded the highest number of transactions valued at N5.28 trillio N1.29 trillion or 62.44 per cent of total imports, followed by Tin Can Island Port, N1,09 trillion or 12.94 per cent, while Onne Port accounted for N591.17 billion or 6.99 per cent of total imports. It stressed that imported goods by Nigeria during the period were sugar, durum wheat, gas, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and used vehicles or semi-diesel engines, noting that the country imported N144.77 billion used vehicles, with diesel or semi-diesel engine, of cylinder capacity >2500cc’ from the United States. According to the bureau, the value of total trade in agricultural goods in Q3’23 stood at N863.67 billion of which exports were valued at N219.99 billion. The data revealed that exports of agricultural goods decreased by 21.68 per cent over the value recorded in Q2’23 (N280.87 billion) and an increase of 161.25 per cent when compared to the value recorded in Q3’22 (N84.21 billion) respectively. Also, it stressed that export of agricultural produce was dominated by superior quality cocoa beans valued at N42.24 billion, cut flowers & flower buds of kind suitable ornamental purposes fresh, dried, dyed,’ with N36.32 billion and sesamum seeds, N23.22 billion. It said: “Total imports of agricultural goods in Q3’23 stood at N643.68 billion or 7.61 per cent of total imports, noting that this was an increase of 41.51 per cent when compared to the value recorded in Q2’23 (N454.85 billion) and by 25.50 per cent when compared to the value recorded in Q3’22 (N512.91 billion). “The major agriculture goods imported in Q3, 2023 included ‘durum wheat (not in seeds)’ from Poland with N90.46 billion and Canada with N73.03 billion. This was followed by ‘Mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus) meat, frozen.’ from Faroe Islands valued at N16.35 billion.”

Meanwhile, NBS said that capital importation from the U.S. was the highest in the second quarter of 2023 at $271.92 million, marking 26.39 per cent of total capital importation followed by Singapore and the Republic of South Africa with $177.44 million (17.22 per cent) and $136.95 million (13.29 per cent) respectively. As part of efforts to facilitate bilateral trade and investments between Nigeria and the U.S, a delegation of investors from the United States of America have expressed optimism about the various opportunities that abound in the country.