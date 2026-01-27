Nigeria Records First Robotic Women’s Gynaecology Surgery In West Africa

Nigeria has achieved another major milestone in medical innovation with the successful performance of the first robotic gynaecology surgery focusing on women’s health in West Africa.

The development follows earlier breakthroughs in robotics and artificial intelligence at The Prostate Clinic (TPC), Lagos, including advanced treatments for prostate cancer and benign prostate enlargement.

Speaking at the facility, Consultant Robotic Surgeon and Medical Director of TPC, Prof Kingsley Ekwueme, said the latest achievement marks a significant expansion of robotic surgery from men’s health to women’s surgical care.

Ekwueme said: “After focusing on men’s health issues over the past year, we are now transitioning into women’s surgeries. Today, we are performing the first robotic surgery on a woman in Guinea, West Africa.”

According to him, the patient was a young woman diagnosed with an ovarian tumour that had caused persistent pain, discomfort, and difficulty carrying out normal daily activities, but the robotic procedure would allow her to return home the same day and resume work within 24 hours. “With robotic surgery, recovery is extremely fast.

Within six hours, once the vital signs are stable, the patient can eat, walk, and be discharged,” he added. Ekwueme explained that, in contrast to traditional open surgery, robotic surgery significantly reduces blood loss, postoperative pain, and complications while preserving normal bodily functions and allowing quick recovery within 24 hours, with little or no disruption

. Beyond ovarian conditions, Ekwueme stated that robotic surgery could also be used to treat a wide range of gynaecological conditions, including endometriosis, uterine fibroids, cancers of the womb, hysterectomies, and selected cases of ectopic pregnancy.

The professor disclosed that the procedure was carried out free of charge as part of the facility’s corporate social responsibility initiative, adding that even when costs are introduced, robotic surgery would remain cost-effective when weighed against its long-term benefits.

Ekwueme then called on women experiencing symptoms such as persistent pelvic pain or abnormal bleeding to seek early medical evaluation, stressing that simple diagnostic tests, such as ultrasound scans, could lead to early detection and effective treatment.