Nigeria Records First Crude Oil Sales Revenue of N3.09BN After 1 Year Drought

The Federal Government has recorded its first revenue from crude oil sales in September 2023 after a year of zero revenue. The latest edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) quarterly statistical bulletin also showed that the government successfully accrued N3.09 billion from crude oil transactions in September 2023.

It could be noted that the last recorded revenue from this source was in August 2022, amounting to a modest N563 million. It was gathered yesterday that the context of this financial milestone is critical, considering Nigeria’s substantial oil reserves. The CBN’s data also showed an equally concerning trend in the natural gas sector, where the country has seen virtually no revenue for almost two years.

Consequently the rise in crude oil revenue has been regarded as a potential turning point in Nigeria’s resource-based income streams. The data showed that the revenue garnered from crude oil sales in September 2023, constituted 1.30% of Nigeria’s gross oil revenue for the month, which was about N238.02 billion.

It further revealed that the major source of oil revenue for the government in that month was for miscellaneous payments that include pipeline fees, making a total of about N108 billion. Oil and gas royalties made a considerable impact, adding N80.17 billion to the government’s coffers. The Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) contributed N41.6 billion in September 2023.