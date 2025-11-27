Nigeria Records 55% Drop In Condom Distribution, Says UNAIDS

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) said condom distribution in Nigeria has dropped by 55 per cent over the past year, a decline it warns reflects a deepening crisis in the global HIV response.

The figure was released on Tuesday in Geneva during the launch of UNAIDS’ 2025 World AIDS Day report, Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response.

The agency said the world is facing its “worst setback in decades” in the fight against HIV, with prevention, testing, and community-led programmes severely disrupted across multiple regions.

According to the report, 13 countries have recorded declines in the number of people newly initiated on treatment. In sub-Saharan Africa alone, 450,000 women have lost access to “mother mentors,” community health workers who help link pregnant women and new mothers to lifesaving care.

UNAIDS warned that abrupt funding cuts and worsening human rights conditions are undermining prevention and treatment services in dozens of countries. “The funding crisis has exposed the fragility of the progress we fought so hard to achieve,” UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima said.”