Nigeria records 200 Lassa fever deaths in 28 states

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed that roughly 200 persons died from Lassa fever in the country this year. According to a statement from the NCDC, signed by its Director General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, the reported deaths from the Lassa fever outbreak, represented 17.1 per cent and spread across 28 states and 114 local government areas (LGAs). Aside from the fatality, there were 8,542 suspected cases and 1,170 confirmed cases in the affected areas as of December 3. These are contained in a Public Health Advisory On Lassa Fever released in Abuja yesterday.

According to the details, in 2021, 510 confirmed cases were reported across 17 states and 68 LGAs, while in 2022, Nigeria reported 1,067 confirmed cases across 27 states in 112 LGAs. Lassa fever is an acute Viral Haemorrhagic Fever (VHF) caused by the Lassa virus. The virus spreads through direct contact with urine, faeces, saliva, or blood of infected rats, as well as contact with objects, household items, and surfaces contaminated with the urine, faeces, saliva, or blood of infected rats.

Person-to-person transmission could also occur through direct contact with blood, urine, faeces, vomitus, and other body fluids of an infected person. Adetifa said now that the dry season is here, the NCDC has implemented strategic measures to enhance coordination, collaboration, and communication, enhancing preparedness and readiness for potential surges in Lassa fever cases. He said the measures include readiness and response activities for control and management of Lassa fever using a One Health approach, issuing joint alert on Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) to guide state-level preparedness, readiness, and response activities in Lassa fever and CSM during this season that both diseases share. Also, Adetifa stated that the measures include building capacity of some healthcare workers on Lassa fever across all the geopolitical zones to ensure preparedness, readiness, and response through the pilot Lassa fever clinical management fellowship.