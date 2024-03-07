Nigeria Records 2.5M Drug Related Deaths Annually – NDLEA

No fewer than 2.5 million Nigerians lose their lives annually from issues related to drug abuse, the Officer-In-Charge of Drug, Demand and Reduction of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Ebonyi State Command, Mr. Godwin Erepa has claimed.

Erepa made the disclosure at the Christian Ecumenical Center in Abakaliki during the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration with the theme, “Count Her In: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress”. The NDLEA official said Nigeria also recorded 14.4 million drug addiction annually, regretting that Ebonyi State is among the few states in the country without a single center where drug addicts can be rehabilitated.

He lamented that Crystal Meth, popularly known as Mkpurummiri, which is produced with ten dangerous chemicals remains the most dangerous hard drug globally. He highlighted such composition to include petrol, Sulphuric Acid and fertilizer, among other dangerous chemicals. Regrettably, the anti-narcotic agency’s officer maintained that it is almost impossible to rehabilitate someone who is already addicted to Mkpurummiri because of its chemical contents.