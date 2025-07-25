Nigeria Records 127,000 Cancer Cases Yearly, Says FG

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Muhammad Pate has said Nigeria records approximately 127,000 cancer cases annually, resulting in about 80,000 deaths.

He said this yesterday during the inauguration of a newly con – structed Oncology Centre at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Katsina. He said: “Nigeria accounts for 127,000 cancer cases annually, with about 80,000 deaths. That is the burden.”

The minister described noncommunicable diseases such as cancer as one of the fastest-growing contributors to the country’s disease burden.

He noted that beyond the suffering, the illnesses imposed significant financial pressure on households. Pate reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to improving healthcare as part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.