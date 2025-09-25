Nigeria Recording Unprecedented Economic Growth Under Tinubu –Group

The Hope Alive Initiative (HAI) has argued that the latest growth in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), is a pointer to the fact that President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms are yielding meaningful gains.

The latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated a 4.23 per cent year-on-year in real terms in the second quarter (Q2)of the year.

In a statement signed yesterday by its Director of Press, Ernest Omoarelojie, the group noted that the GDP growth is a confirmation that the administration’s reforms are yielding results.

The HAI recalled that, before President Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, the economy was in dire straits, weakened by unsustainable fuel subsidies, a distorted foreign exchange regime, dwindling external reserves, and low investor confidence.

“The economy was on the brink, with poverty levels deepening and the fiscal space for growth almost completely eroded,” the group said.

It added that courageous policy measures, including the removal of fuel subsidy, unification of the foreign exchange market, fiscal consolidation, and social interventions—have now begun to turn the tide.