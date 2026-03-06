Nigeria Recorded N2.96tn Company Income Tax In Q3’25

Nigeria generated N2.96 trillion from Company Income Tax (CIT) in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 6.55 per cent increase compared to the N2.78 trillion recorded in the second quarter of the year.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the growth reflects improved tax collections across several sectors of the economy during the period under review.

A breakdown of the figures indicates that domestic Company Income Tax receipts stood at N1.21 trillion, while foreign Company Income Tax payments accounted for N1.75 trillion in Q3 2025. Sectoral analysis shows that the manufacturing sector contributed the highest amount with N271.34 billion, followed closely by mining and quarrying which generated N244.86 billion.

Financial and insurance activities also made significant contributions with N206.99 billion during the quarter. The information and communication sector recorded N80.17 billion in CIT payments, while public administration and defence, including compulsory social security, contributed N51.49 billion.

Transportation and storage activities generated N40.66 billion in tax revenue, while construction activities contributed N35.20 billion. Agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded CIT payments of N28.77 billion during the period.

Similarly, arts, entertainment and recreation contributed N26.26 billion, while professional, scientific and technical activities generated N19.48 billion. Other service activities accounted for N19.71 billion. Administrative and support service activities recorded N15.56 billion, while accommodation and food service activities contributed N15.67 billion.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply generated N15.47 billion in CIT during the quarter. Education activities contributed N8.07 billion, while real estate activities accounted for N6.36 billion. Human health and social work activities generated N6.01 billion.

Meanwhile, water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities recorded N455.49 million, while activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies contributed N812.08 million. Activities of households as employers contributed N40.70 million.

The NBS data highlights the continued dominance of the manufacturing, mining and financial sectors in corporate tax contributions, reflecting their significant role in Nigeria’s economic and revenue structure.

Recall that Nigeria’s Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue also rose to N2.28 trillion in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 10.66 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase compared to the N2.06 trillion recorded in the second quarter of the year.

Data by the NBS showed that the growth in VAT collections was driven by improvements in local, foreign and import-related tax payments during the period under review. A breakdown of the figures indicates that local VAT payments accounted for the largest share at N1.12 trillion.

Foreign VAT payments contributed N680.23 billion, while import VAT stood at N479.79 billion in Q3 2025. Sectoral analysis reveals that the manufacturing sector emerged as the highest contributor to VAT revenue, generating N290.79 billion during the quarter.

This was followed by information and communication, lion, and mining and quarrying with N166.77 billion. Public administration and defence, including compulsory social security, accounted for N117.84 billion, while financial and insurance activities generated N110.86 billion.

Transportation and storage contributed N38.09 billion, and administrative and support service activities added N30.11 billion.

Other notable contributors included accommodation and food service activities at N13.24 billion, education at N10.81 billion, construction at N9.53 billion, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply at N8.68 billion.

Arts, entertainment and recreation generated N7.00 billion, while human health and social work activities contributed N6.36 billion. Agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded N5.49 billion in VAT collections, while professional, scientific and technical activities stood at N17.04 billion.

Other service activities contributed N26.25 billion. Sectors with the least contributions included real estate activities at N1.20 billion, water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities at N350.16 million, activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies at N284.20 million, and activities of households as employers at N34.68 million.

The sustained increase in VAT revenue underscores improved tax compliance and broad-based economic activity across key sectors of the economy during the third quarter of 2025.