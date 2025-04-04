Nigeria Receives Over 1m Gavi-Funded Meningitis Vaccines

Share

Nigeria has received over 1,000,000 doses of the pentavalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine (Men5CV) from the Gavi-funded global stockpile to combat the meningococcus C and W outbreak currently ravaging parts of Northern Nigeria.

So far, the outbreak has claimed more than 70 lives and resulted in over 800 confirmed cases across 23 States.

The vaccines mark the first shipment and will support the launch of an outbreak response campaign targeting individuals aged 1 to 29, the most severely affected demographic.

The campaign will initially begin in Kebbi and Sokoto States and will be extended to Yobe State as more doses arrive.

According to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, meningitis outbreaks are common during the dry season, typically peaking between March and April due to low humidity and high dust levels.

He said, “The arrival of the Men5CV vaccines is a crucial milestone in Nigeria’s response to the current meningitis outbreak.

“It reflects our commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to protect the health and well-being of all Nigerians especially our Children and young people who are most vulnerable.

“Through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the Sector-Wide Approach, we have prioritised epidemic preparedness and rapid response as part of our broader health security agenda.

“We are grateful for the support of Gavi, WHO, and UNICEF in enabling this swift deployment.

“Together, we are not only containing today’s outbreak but also laying the foundation to eliminate meningitis and strengthen routine immunization for the future.”

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, funds global stockpiles of vaccines for diseases such as cholera, Ebola, meningitis, and yellow fever.

These stockpiles are accessible to all countries and support the procurement, delivery, and outbreak response efforts in low-income nations, including preventive and routine immunization activities.

The use of stockpiles for outbreak response is coordinated by the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision.

UNICEF delivers the vaccines, and the ICG has approved the deployment of over 1.5 million doses of Men5CV following Nigeria’s request in March 2025.

Gavi’s Head of High-Impact Outbreaks, Francisco Luquero, said: “With Gavi’s support, vaccines successfully eliminated meningitis A from Africa’s meningitis belt. Now, they are also combating other serogroups of this deadly and debilitating disease, bringing us closer to our goal of eliminating meningitis by 2030.

“Continued investment in this work is critical to protect the incredible progress made so far, control future outbreaks, and dramatically reduce the devastating impact that seasonal epidemics of meningitis have on families and communities.”

UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, noted, “Every child deserves protection from life-threatening diseases like meningitis.

“The arrival of the Men5CV vaccine marks a critical step in stopping the current outbreak and safeguarding Nigeria’s most vulnerable populations—particularly children and young adults who are at the highest risk.

“UNICEF is proud to support the government in ensuring rapid vaccine deployment, community engagement, and coordinated response, while also working with Gavi, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to strengthen immunization efforts in Nigeria.”

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Walter Kazadi Mulombo, added: “As Nigeria continues to combat the current meningitis outbreak, the arrival of the Men5CV vaccine provides a much-needed boost to our response efforts.

“From research and development to delivery, the journey of the Men5CV vaccine to Nigeria has been a collaborative effort between the Nigerian government, WHO, Gavi, and other partners. While we address the ongoing outbreak, the Men5CV vaccine is also critical to Nigeria’s long-term health security. It will help prevent future outbreaks and safeguard future generations; we are committed to supporting Nigeria every step of the way.”

Meningococcal meningitis is a severe infection of the meninges, the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Infants, children, and young adults are most at risk. One in four survivors suffers permanent disabilities, including hearing loss, seizures, limb weakness, speech and memory difficulties, and even amputations.

Epidemics are most common during the dry season from December to June, often lasting two to three years.

Gavi has supported countries in vaccinating nearly 400 million children and young adults up to age 29 against meningitis A, leading to its successful elimination in Africa, with no new cases reported since 2017.

The Men5CV vaccine, approved by WHO in 2023, is a major advancement for countries in Africa’s meningitis belt, offering protection against five major meningococcal serogroups.

Since 2024, Gavi has supported its deployment for outbreak response, routine immunization, and preventative mass campaigns in high-risk countries.

