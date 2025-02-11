Nigeria Receives Highest Afrexim Bank’s Disbursement Of $52bn

Share

…Africa region disbursement totalled $140b,

…Abuja to host bank’s 32nd AGM in June

Nigeria is the largest beneficiary of African Export-Import Bank ( Afrexim) facility disbursement with $52bn out of $140bn disbursed across Africa region over the last decade.

The President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, Prof Benedict Oramah, confirmed disbursement update on Tuesday in Abuja at the Afreximbank Annual Meetings 2025 Signing Ceremony in Abuja.

Preparation is on top gear for the hosting of 32nd Afreximbank Annual Meetings scheduled for Abuja in June.

Speaking in Abuja,Oramah, said: “Being the largest recipient of the bank’s trade and development finance, Nigeria has attracted a cumulative disbursement of about $52bn from Afreximbank. Nigeria is the first beneficiary of a number of flagship transformative project that the bank is piloting.”

He commended Nigerian government for its continued support of the bank, particularly in responding positively to capital calls and removing regulatory hurdles that could have affected the bank’s operations in the country.

He said Nigeria’s contributions ensured its strong voice in the bank’s affairs, adding that it allows it to play a critical role in shaping Afreximbank’s future.

He put the bank’s interventions in Africa at $140 billion in the last decade.

He said the interventions helped bridge financing gaps left by the retreat of international banks from the continent, driving economic transformation and reducing Africa’s dependence on commodity exports.

He said Afreximbank had played a key role in industrialising the continent, turning several African economies into major industrial hubs.

He noted that, the bank’s interventions had facilitated the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement by supporting the AfCFTA Secretariat and fully underwriting several initiatives aimed at boosting intra-African trade.

He stated that Nigeria had been a major recipient of the bank’s investments in critical sectors.

He listed some of the bank interventions to include, African Quality Assurance Centre, developed to help ensure Nigerian goods meet global trade standards.

He said the first centre was already operational in Kaduna, with additional facilities being planned across the continent.

He added that Afreximbank had also developed the Africa Trade Centre in Abuja, which would be inaugurated on April 10.

The centre, located in the heart of the capital, comprises two towers featuring a hotel, conference centre, technology hub, exhibition space, and a trade information centre.

Aside from the bank’s interventions in infrastructure development, he said the bank made significant contributions in the area of the healthcare sector, including the African Medical Centre of Excellence in Abuja, which is set to open on June 5.

The centre, which will not only serve as a hospital but also as a centre of research into neglected diseases affecting people of African descent, is expected to position Nigeria as a medical tourism hub.

He said the bank also played significant contributions in supporting Nigeria’s energy and industrial transformation. In the area of energy, he said the bank invested heavily in boosting Nigeria’s refining capacity, supporting projects such as the Dangote Refinery and the Port Harcourt Refinery.

He said these investments were part of a broader strategy to ensure that the Gulf of Guinea becomes a major refining hub, reducing Africa’s dependence on petroleum imports.

As part of broader efforts to strengthen Africa’s energy security, he said Afreximbank would support the establishment of an Africa Energy Bank in Abuja, which has an initial capital level of $5bn, with the bank itself committing $1.25bn.

He added that the bank had also supported Nigeria’s fertiliser production, enabling the country to emerge as the continent’s leading producer, with an annual output of 7.5 million metric tonnes.

He also stated that the bank was supporting Nigeria’s creative industry through credit facilities, capacity building, and market access initiatives, aimed at expanding the country’s cultural exports.

He noted that the meetings would provide an opportunity to reflect on Africa’s economic progress over the past three decades and discuss strategies for the future.

He said discussions would focus on navigating economic challenges, including geopolitical tensions, global trade shifts, and Africa’s place in an increasingly protectionist global economy.

He noted that the meetings would also mark a transition in the bank’s leadership, as he prepared to step down after 31 years of service, including 10 years as president

He expressed confidence that the event would produce a strong successor to lead the bank into the future.

Oramah commended Nigeria for its track record in hosting major international events, recalling the country’s successful hosting of Afreximbank’s 25th anniversary in 2018, which attracted over 3,000 participants.

He said the upcoming event was expected to draw between 5,000 and 6,000 delegates from across Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

He added that the opening ceremony on June 27 would be a major highlight, bringing together heads of state, heads of government, regional leaders, policymakers, academics, and business executives from across the world.

He expressed optimism that the gathering would strengthen partnerships and drive new economic initiatives across Africa.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian government for their commitment to ensuring the success of the meetings and reaffirmed Afreximbank’s dedication to supporting Nigeria’s economic development.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, expressed gratitude for the bank support.

“Afreximbank has approved to Nigeria tens of billions in facilities over the years, and of course, we are grateful for that,” the minister said.

Share

Please follow and like us: