Nigeria Receives $42.06m Electricity Payment From Int’l Customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has said that in 2024, three international bilateral customers: Societe Beninoise d’Energie Electrique; Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo; and Societe Nigerienne d’electricite cumulatively received an invoice of $56.07 million from Market Operator (MO) and made a payment of $42.06 million.

It stated that this corresponded to a remittance performance of 75.01 per cent. It added that there were 17 active domestic bilateral customers in 2024 and that cumulatively, these customers received a total invoice of N7,929.25 million from MO and made a payment of N5,970.85 million, corresponding to a remittance performance of 75.30 per cent.

These were contained in NERC’s 2024 annual reports and accounts. According to the report, in 2024, the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc and MO issued a gross invoice of N1,370.353 billion to all the distribution companies (DisCos) for energy costs and administrative services. It stated that DisCos remitted a gross sum of N1,184.88 billion, leaving a total deficit of N185.47 billion.

It added that this translates to an overall remittance performance of 86.47 per cent. It also highlighted the disaggregated DisCo’s remittance performances to NBET and MO in 2024. According to the report, Eko, Ikeja and Abuja DisCos had the highest remittance performances with 99.33 per cent, 94.43 per cent and 90.42 per cent respectively to NBET in 2024, while Kaduna achieved the lowest remittance performance to NBET (32.77%).

The highest remittance performances to the MO were recorded by Yola, Ikeja, Eko and Abuja at 96.73 per cent, 95.71 per cent, 93.12 per cent and 92.97 per cent respectively, while Kaduna recorded the lowest MO remittance performance of 26.29 per cent.

The report said: “In 2024, the total energy received by DisCos at their trading points was 29,126.27GWh. With the Commission’s effort to achieve market maturity and improved upstream payments, energy offtake by DisCos transitioned from the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) allocation to the Partial Activation of Contract (PAC) regime in July 2022, which enabled the DisCos to determine their unconstrained power requirements in absolute Megawatts (MW) known as their Partially Contracted Capacity (PCC).

“The DisCos energy offtake performance in 2024 was 94.55%. All DisCos took less energy than their PCC, with Enugu (98.18%) and Benin (98.03%) recording the highest offtake performances. Yola (85.04%) DisCo, which is the only DisCo with offtake performance below 90%, recorded the lowest offtake performance during the year.”

It added: “In 2024, the average daily available generation capacity of the grid-connected power plants was 4,853.69MW. The overall availability factor for all grid-connected plants was 37.43 per cent, which indicates that more than 62% of the installed capacity in the NESI was not available in 2024.

The total generation during the year was 37,093.70GWh, which translates to an average hourly generation of 4,222.87MWh/h. Hydropower plants contributed 11,469.85GWh (30.92%) to the total generation in 2024. Indices on the Performance of the National Grid: “The average lower and upper daily system frequencies of the grid in 2024 were 49.28Hz and 50.83Hz, respectively (range of 1.55Hz); these values are within the stress limit specified in the Grid Code1 (Lower stress limit; 48.75Hz and Upper stress limit; 51.25Hz).

“The average lower and upper operating voltage of the grid in 2024 were 299.42kV and 352.55kV, respectively (range of 53.13kV); these values are outside the normal operating limits specified in the Grid Code (Lower limit; 313.50kV and Upper limit; 346.50kV).