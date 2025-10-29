Nigeria Receives 170 Citizenship Applications – Tunji-Ojo

The Federal Government has received a total of 170 applications for Nigerian citizenship from nationals of various countries, according to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The Minister disclosed this in Abuja during a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Nigerian Citizenship (ACNC), which he chairs.

In a statement signed by Mary Ali, Assistant Director of Press and Public Relations, the Minister emphasized that Nigerian citizenship remains a privilege that must be earned through integrity, good conduct, and genuine commitment to the nation’s values.

Tunji-Ojo urged the committee to conduct a thorough and transparent review of all applications to ensure that only qualified and deserving individuals are granted Nigerian citizenship.

“Nigerian citizenship is not a right; it is a privilege earned through good character, integrity, and loyalty. We must ensure that those seeking to become Nigerians share in our national values,” the Minister stated.

He further warned against attempts to acquire citizenship through fraudulent or illegal means, stressing that the Federal Government would continue to uphold lawful migration procedures.

Reaffirming President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Tunji-Ojo noted that the committee’s work plays a key role in promoting national integrity, security, and prosperity, while strengthening Nigeria’s global image as a law-abiding and hospitable nation.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that the process of acquiring Nigerian citizenship remains credible, transparent, and consistent with international best practices.