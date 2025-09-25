Nigeria Reasserts Maritime Leadership At World Maritime Day Celebration

Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to global maritime leadership, with the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, outlining strategies to modernise the sector at the 2025 World Maritime Day celebration held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In his keynote address, Oyetola highlighted a multi-pronged reform agenda, which includes modernising port infrastructure, enforcing sustainable fishing practices, and enhancing maritime safety and security. He noted that these measures align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister described the blue economy as a frontier for innovation, pointing to opportunities in renewable ocean energy, marine biotechnology, and aquaculture, while stressing Nigeria’s resolve to reduce dependence on oil and gas through bold reforms and international collaboration.

The 2025 celebration, themed “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity,” echoed the International Maritime Organisation (IMO)’s call to protect marine ecosystems while unlocking sustainable economic growth.

Oyetola reminded participants of the ocean’s central role, producing up to 80% of the earth’s oxygen, supporting billions of livelihoods, and facilitating over 80% of global trade. He warned that these resources are under unprecedented threat from pollution, overfishing, and climate change.

In a diplomatic appeal, the minister invited global partners to deepen cooperation in maritime governance, stressing that “diplomacy is the strongest anchor of the maritime sector.”

Oyetola also announced Nigeria’s bid to rejoin Category C of the IMO Council, citing the nation’s longstanding contributions to global maritime policy and expressing confidence in re-election.

The event concluded with a renewed national pledge to safeguard the ocean and harness its vast potential for future generations.

“Our ocean is our shared legacy. Our obligation is to protect it. Our opportunity is to transform it,” Oyetola affirmed.