Nigeria Really Needs Economic Advancement To Develop, Says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria needs to mobilise to fast-track sustainable economic advancement. He said this in Bauchi yesterday at the inauguration of the International Conference Centre (ICC), constructed by Bala Mohammed’s administration.

The centre was named after the first Northern Nigeria premier Ahmadu Bello. Obasanjo highlighted that both local and international investments must be mobilised to accelerate national economic growth.

The ex-military leader said: “Some people don’t even have half of what we have. We have a worldpacked centre which can be developed and made one of the tourist attractions in Nigeria.

“The people that will be coming here will be able to stay in the hotels, interact, have discussions and conferences in this ICC, and make Bauchi a centre of attraction and tourism for Nigeria. “Not only are we commissioning this, we are starting with a conference to talk about investment, and what do we need in Nigeria today?

We need to mobilise investments from local and international.” Obasanjo also promised to showcase Bauchi to the world to attract investments to the state. Mohammed said the ICC was initiated to attract local and international businesses to invest in the state.

Also speaking, Chairman of the North East Governors’ Forum, and Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, commended Mohammed for convening the summit, saying Bauchi State’s potential in agriculture was the bedrock for its development.

While urging investors to tap from the available resources as they invest in the state, Zulum said: “Northerners are hospitable. Mineral resources and hydrocarbons are also found here in large quantity.”