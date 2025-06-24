Nigeria Reaffirms Continental Energy Leadership

Share

Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has reaffirmed the country’s leadership role in shaping Africa’s energy future through strategic engagements at the 2025 Africa Energy Forum held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Speaking during a closed-door Ministerial Roundtable, Adelabu outlined Nigeria’s strategy for aligning policy, regulation, and financing to drive efficiency and unlock investment in critical energy infrastructure.

The session convened public and private sector leaders committed to accelerating project implementation and harmonizing private sector capabilities with national energy priorities.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Minister’s media aide, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, on Tuesday.

During a panel discussion on energy transition, Adelabu emphasized Nigeria’s pragmatic approach.

He said while the country remains committed to decarbonization, its vast hydrocarbon resources are still essential for economic growth and energy security.

This, he noted, aligns with the vision of President Bola Tinubu. Adelabu stressed that no transition agenda can succeed without a well-structured policy framework.

He highlighted the newly approved National Integrated Electricity Policy as a comprehensive blueprint for harmonizing power generation, transmission, and distribution, while also advancing gas-to-power initiatives and renewable energy development.

He noted that key priorities include modernizing the national grid to enhance reliability, expanding renewable energy sources, and increasing access to decentralized energy solutions such as mini-grids and solar home systems.

Adelabu declared that Nigeria is open for business across the entire energy spectrum—from hydrocarbons to clean energy.

The Minister also held strategic bilateral meetings with key stakeholders. In his meeting with South Africa’s Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, both parties emphasized the need for a stronger African voice in global energy platforms such as the G20.

They explored collaborative opportunities around electricity market reforms, grid expansion financing through public-private partnerships, and improved integration of regional power pools to support a continental electricity grid.

In his meeting with His Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner for Africa, Ben Ainsley, Adelabu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening energy cooperation with the United Kingdom.

He also met with representatives of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to discuss support for Nigeria’s energy compact, which encompasses both on-grid and off-grid electrification.

Further engagements with Canada’s Ambassador and Siemens Energy centered on opportunities for trade and grid modernization, respectively.

Through these high-level engagements, Adelabu underscored Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to driving a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable energy future for Africa.

“Our goal is clear—energy access, sustainability, and prosperity for Nigeria and the continent,” he said.

