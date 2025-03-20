Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment To End TB By 2035

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria has restated its commitment to eradicating tuberculosis (TB) as stakeholders gathered for the 2025 Pre-World TB Day press briefing in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Director of Public Health at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Godwin Ntadom, emphasised the urgency of tackling TB, describing the gathering as a reflection of the country’s collective resolve. “This occasion underscores our commitment to eradicating TB in Nigeria and aligns with global efforts to end this deadly disease,” he said.

World TB Day is observed annually on March 24 to raise awareness about the disease, highlight progress in eradication efforts, mobilise resources, and strengthen national and global commitments. According to the 2024 World Health Organisation (WHO) Global TB Report, Nigeria ranks first in Africa and sixth globally among the 30 high-burden TB countries, with an estimated 499,000 cases recorded in 2023.

Dr. Ntadom noted that TB disproportionately affects the most productive age group, those between 25 and 44 years, pushing many families into poverty and straining the national economy.

“The situation is further exacerbated by poverty, malnutrition, overcrowded living conditions, and limited access to quality healthcare services,” he explained. “Despite these challenges, Nigeria has made significant progress in TB control.

The country recorded its highest-ever TB notification in 2024, identifying over 400,000 cases out of an estimated 506,000, achieving a treatment coverage of about 79 per cebt. Additionally, TB notification among children has improved remarkably, rising from 8,293 cases in 2018 to approximately 43,000 in 2024. However, gaps remain.

“There is still a significant number of missing TB cases that contribute to ongoing transmission in our communities,” Dr. Ntadom warned. “One untreated TB patient can infect up to 15 others in a year.” He also expressed concern over the suboptimal enrollment of drug-resistant TB (DR-TB) patients on treatment over the past five years.

“To address these challenges, the government is intensifying efforts in TB screening, diagnosis, and treatment in line with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the TB National Strategic Plan (2021-2026). “Expanding TB screening, diagnostic, and treatment services in both public and private health facilities is crucial to achieving universal health coverage,” Dr. Ntadom stated.

He emphasised the importance of community engagement, highlighting collaboration with traditional and religious leaders to increase awareness and reduce stigma. “By working closely with community leaders, we are scaling up TB screening and awareness efforts,” he said.

”The government is also integrating TB services into reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health programs, as well as nutrition and other related healthcare services. Digital health solutions are being leveraged to enhance surveillance, case management, and treatment adherence.

“We are deploying about 370 portable digital X-ray machines to communities and health facilities nationwide to facilitate prompt screening and diagnosis,” Dr. Ntadom announced. “Other priorities include expanding awareness campaigns in schools and communities and providing improved social protection for TB patients and their families.

“A key highlight of the 2025 World TB Day commemoration will be the launch of Nigeria’s Multi-Sectoral Accountability Framework for TB (MAF-TB), which aims to promote coordination, collaboration, and accountability in TB control efforts. “This initiative will ensure that all relevant sectors actively participate in achieving TB eradication targets,” Dr. Ntadom said, urging stakeholders to support the initiative.

Dr. Ntadom also took the opportunity to appreciate healthcare workers across the country’s DOTS centers, microscopy centers, molecular diagnostic sites, and DRTB treatment centers. “To our healthcare workers, we salute you for the outstanding work you are doing,” he said.

