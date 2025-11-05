Nigeria Ready To Work With US, Others To Eliminate Terrorists – FG

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, said Nigeria is willing to work with the United States (US) and other countries to wipe out remnants of terrorists and criminal elements in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja, acknowledged that Nigeria is facing insecurity challenges, clarifying that it is not targeted at any religion or group, as peddled by faulty data.

He noted that in the last two years, President Bola Tinubu has deepened his commitment to dealing with insecurity, evident in the country’s improved standing on the Global Terrorism Index and the recent change of security service chiefs.

He called on the US and other nations to support President Tinubu in ridding the menace of criminals and terrorists, making life unbearable for Nigerians

“The Nigerian government is willing to work with other international bodies, including the United States, to ensure that criminals are permanently wiped out. We welcome support from international partners, including the US, to deal with its security challenges.

“President Tinubu is taking the lead to resolve all challenges with the US, including other countries. Nigeria is not running away from the fact that we have a big insecurity situation.

“The government and people of Nigeria have taken note of the US stance over the alleged violation of human rights. President Tinubu is determined to confront and end security challenges,” he said.